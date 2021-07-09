Cancel
Courtney Cox

 10 days ago

NESN host/reporter Courtney Cox joins Audacy sports WEEI Boston (93.7) as co-host of "The Greg Hill Show," effective July 19. She succeeds Danielle Muur, who exited the station in March. "I"m from the area, so for me, EEI has always been around and talked about in my household," Cox said...

