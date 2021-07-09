Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lucy Lopez

insideradio.com
 10 days ago

Lucy Lopez exits Audacy CHR “Power 96” WPOW Miami after 22 years with the station. Lopez joined the station for overnights, moved to afternoons and for the past ten years has been serving as morning co-host. “After 22 years of living out my dream, I will no longer be on...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Jennifer Lopez ‘never better’

Jennifer Lopez has “never been better”. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress split from fiance Alex Rodriguez three months ago and subsequently rekindled her romance with former flame Ben Affleck, and she admitted she’s having the “best time of [her] life” at the moment. She said: “I’m super happy. I know people are...
MusicIslands' Weekly

The Atlantics return to Lopez

Submitted by Lopez Center. The Atlantics return to Lopez on Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. for an outdoor concert at the Lopez Center pavilion. Since 1980, the Atlantics have worked steadily in the Northwest. Founded in Bellingham in 1980, the band has been dishing out great American dance music from the past 75 years: from early vintage Rock, Rhythm and Blues and Soul to Jazz standards and great ballads that get everybody dancing! They have shared billings with Chubby Checker, John Lee Hooker, Fabulous Thunderbirds and T-Bone Burnett. They are excited to return to Lopez, as they cherish many memories of playing at The Islander Resort in the early ‘80s to some legendary “Take Back the Rock” parties in front of Holly B’s.
CelebritiesE! Online

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace on Death Anniversary

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell continues to uplift Gianni Versace's memory decades after his tragic passing. The designer's close confidant and runway muse marked the 24th anniversary of his murder by sharing a photo of her little girl dressed in a Versace-print onesie. "I love you Gianni Versace," Naomi captioned the tender moment posted to Instagram on July 15.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Biz Markie's Wife Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband

Music fans everywhere mourn the loss of legendary musician Biz Markie after his death on July 16, 2021. Following his passing, many have been curious about his wife, Tara Davis, who reportedly held his hand in the hospital as he passed away. Biz and Tara had been married for 16 years, but do they have any kids? And how did they meet? Read on for details about their relationship.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy