Lucy Lopez

Submitted by Lopez Center. The Atlantics return to Lopez on Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. for an outdoor concert at the Lopez Center pavilion. Since 1980, the Atlantics have worked steadily in the Northwest. Founded in Bellingham in 1980, the band has been dishing out great American dance music from the past 75 years: from early vintage Rock, Rhythm and Blues and Soul to Jazz standards and great ballads that get everybody dancing! They have shared billings with Chubby Checker, John Lee Hooker, Fabulous Thunderbirds and T-Bone Burnett. They are excited to return to Lopez, as they cherish many memories of playing at The Islander Resort in the early ‘80s to some legendary “Take Back the Rock” parties in front of Holly B’s.