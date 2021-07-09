Cancel
Final Fantasy XIV Returner Campaign Offers 14 Days of Free Game Time to Players

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Final Fantasy XIV Returner Campaign is back in the game. Once again, players who have lapsed in their subscription can return to the game entirely for free. Those who make use of the period will have a total of 14 days of free game time starting on July 9 to August 23, 2021. As always, this does come with some stipulations. The Returner Campaign is strictly limited to players who have not had a subscription to Final Fantasy XIV for a set period of time.

