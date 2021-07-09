Cancel
Malden, MA

After home invasion murder, Malden police respond to two more shootings in city

By Mihiro Shimano
Boston
Boston
 10 days ago

The incidents were not related, according to Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis.

A shooting occurred in the area of Arch Street in Malden Wednesday evening, the second of three shooting incidents in the city this week.

Malden police found the victim, a 30-year-old male, at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

“At this time, the victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” said Malden Police in an official statement Thursday morning.

The incident occurred between two individuals who knew each other, according to investigators. An initial argument that took place at Arch Street escalated after family members intervened, leading to the shooting, police said.

The suspect of the shooting later fled the scene in a vehicle but crashed at the Malden-Medford line. Malden police identified him as 24-year-old Nequie Moore of Everett, according to WCVB. He was located and placed in custody Thursday afternoon.

Moore will face charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.

Wednesday’s incident was one of three shootings in Malden this week. In the most high-profile case, 30-year-old Brian Butler of Everett was charged Wednesday morning for the murder of Erin Fitzgibbon. The armed home invasion and subsequent shooting took place in a home where Fitzgibbon was staying Tuesday morning. Butler is being held without bail.

Another shooting took place Thursday morning in an apartment building at 99 Florence St. According to Malden police, the victim was shot by a licensed gun owner, who was later arrested.

Malden Police took to social media to document that there were no connections among these three shooting incidents.

“I often say this, we are partners in making our city safe, we all play a part,” said Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis in a video statement. “I’ve given you the facts, I ask you to look at them and absorb them and think of them objectively, fairly and reasonably.”

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
