Becoming a parent is pretty bamboozling. There is so much information. Always. Everywhere. Car seats is a particular area where the information and choice can feel overwhelming.Yep, there are a lot of car seats out there, and a lot of jargon to go with it. But fear not, help is at hand – we’ve put together an easy-to-understand guide and tried many, many car seats to find the best ones.So what are the main things to think about when buying a car seat? Let’s start with the legal bit. It is the law that all children must use a car...