Grand Forks, ND

Man accused of abducting young girl in Grand Forks

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks man has been arrested and accused of abducting a young girl, according to police.

The 52-year-old man forced the girl into his vehicle in Grand Forks about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said. The girl was found unharmed not far from where the kidnapping occurred.

According to police, the victim and some friends who witnessed the crime were able to give officers a description of the suspect and his vehicle. He was located and arrested without incident.

Police are recommending the man face a felony kidnapping charge. The Grant Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case.

