Make way for Somnio, the world’s first “Yacht Liner,” which will also be the largest superyacht in the world. The enormous, 33,500-ton vessel will contain a collection of 39 luxury apartments, with Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design from the U.K. creating the residences and amenity spaces. Jaw-dropping floating condo for the super-rich is on the table starting at 9.5million euros ($11.2million), equipped with the finest life on the ocean waves like no other. The apartments will be spread over six decks, each one fully customizable. A personal kitchen, gym, a library, inside/outside dining spaces, and distinct dressing areas are all potential features.