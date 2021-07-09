Cancel
Ex-NYSE President Tom Farley's SPAC to merge with Bullish to bring planned crypto exchange public

By Kevin Stankiewicz, @kevin_stank
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Farley's Far Peak Acquisition Corp. announced a deal Friday to bring crypto start-up Bullish public. Farley's Far Peak Acquisition Corp. SPAC was up more than 2% in late-morning trading on the news. Backed by venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Bullish plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange later this year. Farley,...

