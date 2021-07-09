Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

'Return to normal' travel and research may bring hazards to northern, Indigenous communities

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the pandemic, many have longed for a "return to normal." When the threat of COVID-19 subsides, we look forward to resuming our research and travel schedules, and reclaiming the elements of our lives that were disrupted over a year ago. However, for southern-based researchers and travelers, returning to northern, Indigenous communities either for leisure or research fieldwork in summer 2021 is premature.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Ethics#Community Health#Indigenous Peoples#Living Things#Education System#Indigenous Northerners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Conspiracies Grip Indigenous Communities In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Conspiracy theories, complacency, and blood clotting concerns are driving low vaccination rates in Australian Indigenous communities. More than 96,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But the figure translates to little more than 10 percent of the national...
TravelLa Crosse Tribune

Ed Perkins on Travel: Back to normal — Slowly

Yes, the U.S. travel scene is back to normal — or at least some semblance of pre-COVID. But if you plan to travel the rest of the summer or this fall, you can expect some substantial differences — changes and gotchas for which you have to prepare. The Great Slowdown.
Colorado StateOutside Online

Using Maps to Empower Indigenous Communities

Lydia Jennings, Pascua Yaqui and Wixárika, is a trail runner, scientist, and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arizona, who plans to run 130 miles in Colorado and Utah to raise awareness about soil. As she scouted the route she and two other scientists will take this fall, Jennings noticed a series of place names that included racial slurs. The American landscape is dotted with towns, mountains, rivers, and other landmarks with names that are offensive to Indigenous people, Black people, and other marginalized groups. These names, Jennings says, are just one of the things that need to change in the outdoor recreation space to make it more inclusive, safe, and supportive for Indigenous people. “Changing names is the first step of many that has to happen,” Jennings says.
Weight LossLebanon-Express

Life is returning to normal at The Oaks

Teruyo Nelson loves working in the small store at The Oaks, selling snacks and greeting her fellow residents as they come into the shop. “People come in one by one and I have a little conversation. I like it a lot,” said Nelson, 72. So for Nelson, one of the...
Theater & DanceMidland Daily News

Pow wow cancellations leave void for Indigenous communities

PESHAWBESTOWN, Mich. (AP) — For traditional Anishinaabe dancer, Julia Martell, the feeling of stepping inside the pow wow circle is “indescribable.”. “There’s overwhelming pride in doing something that was kept from the community for so long,” said Martell, adding that it’s not just a feeling, but an element of connection with community and culture through dance and song.
BusinessIdaho8.com

New Indigenous modelling agency brings representation to fashion

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Step aside, supermodels — Supernaturals are here. That’s the name of a new Indigenous modelling agency with a mission: bringing representation to the fashion world. Joleen Mitton, one of the co-founders of Supernaturals Modelling, told CTV News she didn’t have that representation when she was younger.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Legion fish fry supports Indigenous community

In lieu of Canada Day celebrations this year, the Niagara-on-the-Lake Royal Canadian Legion Hall, branch 124, held its weekly fish fry and donated $2 of every meal sold to the Niagara Regional Native Centre. “Hopefully, that will help some healing,” bar steward Megan Scott Vanderlee said. Vanderlee felt that the...
Denver, COWestword

Tocabe Launches Indigenous Marketplace, Supports Native Communities

When Tocabe, a favorite for its Native American menu that includes fry bread tacos and shredded bison, temporarily closed its two locations — in the Berkeley neighborhood (3536 West 44th Avenue) and Greenwood Village (8181 East Arapahoe Road) — during the pandemic, owners Ben Jacobs and Matt Chandra worried not only about their employees, but also the farmers and other producers who provide the raw ingredients for their menus.
Worldhot96.com

Factbox-Plotting the return to normal as Delta variant spreads

(Reuters) – As COVID-19 vaccine rollouts gain momentum, many countries are opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns. But the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has led some countries to delay elements of their return...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Economist: No return to normal after the pandemic

Bank of Guam chief economist Joe Bradley spoke about the island’s economy Wednesday during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Northern Guam at the Hilton’s Fisherman’s Cove. Bradley spoke about the state of Guam’s economy and how it has been affected by the pandemic. Topics ranged from unemployment to...
EnvironmentNPR

Climate Change Health Scholar Says Heat Wave Deaths Are Preventable

If you live there, you already know - another punishing heat wave has begun in the northern Rockies in western Canada. This comes just weeks after a heat wave worked its way across the Pacific Northwest, bringing temperatures well above 100 degrees in places that rarely see anything close to that. And it's only now that we're beginning to get a clear picture of the death toll from that heat wave - nearly 800 deaths, according to officials across the U.S. and Canada, a number that is likely to grow as they take a closer look at the total excess deaths in the region. It's a dire warning sign for what could come with a changing climate.
AnimalsScience News

Climate change may be leading to overcounts of endangered bonobos

Climate change is interfering with how researchers count bonobos, possibly leading to gross overestimates of the endangered apes, a new study suggests. Like other great apes, bonobos build elevated nests out of tree branches and foliage to sleep in. Counts of these nests can be used to estimate numbers of bonobos — as long as researchers have a good idea of how long a nest sticks around before it’s broken down by the environment, what’s known as the nest decay time.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
AnimalsPhys.org

Injured baby elephant abandoned by rogue Chinese herd saved

A heavily injured baby elephant left behind by a migrating wild herd in southwest China has been rescued, state media reported Tuesday, the latest twist in a chaotic odyssey. The herd of Asian elephants has spent months roaming across Yunnan province, travelling more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) from their home nature reserve in one of the longest ever animal migrations of its kind in China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy