'Return to normal' travel and research may bring hazards to northern, Indigenous communities

If you live there, you already know - another punishing heat wave has begun in the northern Rockies in western Canada. This comes just weeks after a heat wave worked its way across the Pacific Northwest, bringing temperatures well above 100 degrees in places that rarely see anything close to that. And it's only now that we're beginning to get a clear picture of the death toll from that heat wave - nearly 800 deaths, according to officials across the U.S. and Canada, a number that is likely to grow as they take a closer look at the total excess deaths in the region. It's a dire warning sign for what could come with a changing climate.