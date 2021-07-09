BLUETTI Announces AC300 & AC200 MAX, Up To 24.6kWh, 6000W Power Stations

Designed to charge devices under 300W, the new pint-sized Powerhouse II 300 can keep all your favorite tech devices charged up when you don't have access to on-grid power. The new Powerhouse II 300 features a 288W battery, designed to run many small appliances, such as mini-fridges and heaters, to tech gadgets like laptops and smartphones. An easy-to-read LED panel shows the remaining battery capacity, current input and output status, and estimated recharge time. It also features two built-in lights— a LED flashlight with low, full, and SOS modes and an ambient light with three light levels, ideal for camping.