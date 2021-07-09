BLUETTI Announces AC300 & AC200 MAX, Up To 24.6kWh, 6000W Power Stations
The game changing BLUETTI AC200 power station was initially released to the public on July 1st, 2020. After pulling in a staggering $6.7M US dollars on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and having sold tens of thousands of units over the past year, BLUETTI has continued working on making major improvements to their power stations and by listening to their customers. Today, they are extremely happy to announce the culmination of this work over the past year.wccftech.com
