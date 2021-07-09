UCLA 4-2-5 Defense: Bullets Dual Linebacker Blitz Packages

Our continuing blitz analysis will build on terminology we've established from the core 4-2-5 overview, stunts, basic pass coverage, and single linebacker blitzes:. The ubiquitous 4-2-5 Defense term used for a two linebacker blitz is Bullets. Bullets gets its name association from the B in lineBackers. Don't try to think about it too hard. The Bullets call has a surprisingly broad array of flavors that lead to six pass rushers and five pass defenders. The Bullets varieties specify the gaps that the linebackers blitz through, and notifies the defensive line how to adjust their pass rush accordingly. We're focusing on the pass for now, but the blitz pass rush lanes translate to run gap responsibilities. We should also note there is precious little defensive line stunting paired with Bullets blitzing. There isn't time, space, or much of a need for defensive linemen to cross each other, as the six man rush creates enough opportunities for five offensive linemen to make bad choices.