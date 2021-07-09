Life’s (Finally) Good for Charlie Puth Again
Charlie Puth is lending his voice — and songwriting talents — to a new campaign for LG Electronics, themed around the company’s signature “Life’s Good” slogan. As part of the new partnership, Puth wrote and produced a “Life’s Good” theme song for LG, and is helping to highlight aspiring musical artists, who were invited to put their own spin on the tune as well. LG says it received hundreds of submissions for the “Life’s Good Music Project,” with performers submitting an original vocal or accompaniment based on Puth’s song. Puth will help select a winner, who will then receive a free LG OLED TV, and the opportunity to complete and perform the song with Puth.www.rollingstone.com
