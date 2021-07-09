The Cameo Everyone Forgets Aaron Rodgers Made On The Office

With a nine-season run, a cast of lovable characters, and countless moments that evoke laughter and tears, "The Office" is a much-beloved workplace comedy among fans. The American version created by Greg Daniels is based on the Ricky Gervais-led British show, and has become such a hit that merely mentioning "Dunder Mifflin" will probably elicit numerous quotes and discussions of memorable comedic scenes from the show. Upon premiering in 2005, "The Office" went on to bolster the career of Steve Carell, as he earned numerous Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role as Michael Scott. But besides becoming a comedic hit and supporting the careers of its cast, "The Office" also played host to some notable celebrity cameos.