Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reuters

Esports powerhouse Ninjas in Pyjamas agrees to merge with Chinese team

By Pei Li
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP), one of the world's best-known esports teams, has merged with a Chinese counterpart to form a new entity which could be listed in the United States by year-end, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

NIP, best known for its powerhouse Counter Strike team, has agreed to merge via equity swap with ESV5, which counts China's videogame streaming site DouYu, anti-virus firm Qihoo 360 and late Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho's son Mario Ho among its investors, the people told Reuters.

The merged entity, if it is listed on NASDAQ, would be the first publicly-traded electronic sports team in the United States, they said, adding that it projects combined revenue of more than 400 million yuan ($61.70 million) for 2021.

ESV5 declined to comment. NIP did not reply immediately to a request for comment.

NIP also has teams in esports games Valorant, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and FIFA, while eStar Gaming -- the team under ESV5 -- competes in Riot Games' League of Legends and in Honour of Kings, internet giant Tencent's (0700.HK) flagship video game which is a smash hit in China.

China is the world's biggest gaming market, and home to some of the world's top video-games companies such as Tencent and NetEase (9999.HK). Esport is rapidly gaining traction with the affluent younger generation.

The country had 388 million esports viewers by the end of 2020, up 21.3% from a year earlier, according to Niko Partners, a video games consultancy.

($1 = 6.4831 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Fixes typo in 2nd paragraph)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esports#Netease Games#China#Chinese Market#Reuters#Nip#Counter Strike#Nasdaq#Rainbow Six Siege#Fifa#Estar Gaming#Riot Games#League Of Legends#Tencent#Hk#Netease#Niko Partners
Related
Businessnewsbrig.com

Tencent to buy British video game studio Sumo for $1.27 billion

In a busy year for gaming mergers, another deal has just been announced. Tencent is to fully acquire Sumo Group, the UK developer behind LittleBigPlanet 3 and Crackdown 3. The Chinese web giant is offering 513 pence per share for the studio, in which it already owns an 8.75 percent stake, valuing it at $1.26 billion (£990 million).
Economyetftrends.com

Are Alibaba and Tencent Teaming Up to Fight Chinese Regulation?

China tech giants Alibaba Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Tencent Holding Ltd. are looking at individual concessions that would allow consumers to utilize the services in tandem, reports the Wall Street Journal. Recent crackdowns by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation saw Alibaba fined $2.8 billion for exclusionary practices, amid a...
BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Tencent to acquire Sumo Digital for $1.27 billion

The voracious Tencent is set to acquire the Sumo Group, a UK-founded developer with 14 studios worldwide, for $1.27 billion (£928 million, thanks Guardian). Tencent already had a minority stake in Sumo before this but, presuming Sumo's shareholders accept 513p per share (they're currently selling for just under 500p thanks to a 40% spike following the announcement), will soon add it to the simply enormous list of developers it owns.
Businessvideogameschronicle.com

Tencent will buy Sackboy developer Sumo in a $1.27bn deal

Chinese gaming giant Tencent has announced its intention to fully acquire British studio Sumo in a $1.27 billion deal. Tencent already owns 8.75% and is the second-biggest shareholder in Sumo, which has 14 studios spread across five countries and is known for games such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Crackdown 3 and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares fall as regulatory clampdown hits tech firms

* Evergrande plummets as adverse court ruling comes to light. July 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index fell on Monday as fresh investor concerns over a regulatory clampdown hobbled shares of China’s tech giants, and as global concerns over inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases hit investor sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 514.90 points, or 1.84%, at 27,489.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.91% to 9,958.56. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector dropped 3.08%, the financial sector ended 1.69% lower and the property sector declined 1.17%. ** Shares in Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech giants were battered after a Shanghai court on the weekend posted a list of “typical unfair competition cases” involving companies including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba’s Alipay on its official WeChat account. ** Tencent Holdings Ltd slipped 2.57%, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 3.25% and Baidu Inc slumped 3.79%. Meituan was the biggest loser on the Hang Seng, falling 5.02%. ** China Evergrande Group shares posted their biggest daily drop since Oct. 14, 2020, falling 16.2% after an adverse court ruling earlier this month came to light. ** Evergrande said it is planning to sue a unit of China Guangfa Bank after the lender had a loan to its project company frozen. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.01% at 3,539.12 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.37%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.39%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.25%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4825 per U.S. dollar at 0813 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.4786. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Swedish healthtech startup Doktor.se raises €29.5M to expand its global reach

Digital healthcare company with physical healthcare clinics, Doktor.se has secured €29.5 million in funding from Chinese technology conglomerate, Tencent Holdings. Tencent is investing in Doktor.se as an extension of the earlier round and on the same terms. They will invest €29.5 million, out of which €23 million will be new capital and €6.5 million from existing shareholders.
Posted by
Variety

Profits Rebound Forecast at Imax China Following COVID-19 Recovery

Imax’s massive China operations are forecasting a rebound into profit after previously losing money due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The separately-listed Imax China company is forecasting net profits of $19-20 million for the six months to June 2021. That compares with losses of $35 million in the first half of 2020, when cinemas in mainland China and Hong Kong were mostly closed. The information was contained in a positive profit alert notice filed by Imax China on Monday to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mainland Chinese cinemas began to reopen in July 2020 and most were allowed to operate with 75% capacity from...
Economydecrypt.co

Alibaba Brings NFT Real Estate to Chinese Entrepreneur Festival

Taobao has NFTs this year. Artist Heshan Huang created hundreds of virtual buildings. You can’t pay for them with cryptocurrency. For the first time in its six-year history, Alibaba’s Taobao Maker Festival in China includes some real estate NFTs in its lineup. Chinese artist Heshan Huang worked with Web3Games and...
The Independent

Liam Pitchford confident the Chinese team will be worried about him in Tokyo

Liam Pitchford is convinced he has got his all-conquering Chinese rivals running scared as he targets Great Britain’s first Olympic table tennis medal in Tokyo. China has dominated the sport since its Olympic debut in Seoul in 1988, claiming all but four of the 32 gold medals awarded to date, and more than half of the 100 podium places in total.
dallassun.com

Chinese table tennis team arrives for Tokyo Olympic Games

TOKYO, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Four squads of the Chinese Olympic delegation, including the Chinese table tennis team, walked out of the Narita International Airport here late on Saturday, after going through strict COVID-19 testing procedures. Liu Guoliang, president of China Table Tennis Association, who has led the all-time leading...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Insurtech: Hong Kong’s Digital Insurance Firm Blue Launches New Outpatient Plan

“Blue is Hong Kong’s first digital life insurer – in fact we are more than that, much more. Blue designs simple, flexible insurance solutions with revolutionary experiences for you. We embrace technology to focus on your insurance needs now and into the future.”. The company adds:. “Forget about filling stacks...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's $1.8 billion mega project with China Railway falls through

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - An equity deal for a planned mega project near Malaysia’s capital involving the government, developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH) and its Chinese partner will not proceed by mutual agreement, the parties said in a joint statement. The agreement on a 7.41 billion ringgit ($1.77 billion)acquisition for...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

New UK Esports Team Committee criticized for gatekeeping

Several organizations that were not invited to the newly announced UK Esports Team Committee have accused the collective of “gatekeeping”, comparing them to the clubs involved in the now-defunct European Super League in football. Dexerto revealed on July 1, 2021 that several prominent team brands would be later announcing a...
go955.com

Chinese regulators send on-site teams to conduct cybersecurity review of Didi

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi. The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Transport, CAC said.
NME

South Korean esports team T1’s COO John Kim has passed away

South Korea-based esports organisation T1 has announced that its Chief Operating Officer (COO) John Kim has passed away. The organisation’s League of Legends Twitter account posted a message confirming that Kim had passed away today (July 16), having been hospitalised on July 7 due to undisclosed “health issues.”. “John has...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
Worldchatsports.com

Esports investment report, June 2021: Complexity Gaming, Team BDS, VSPN

Investment news in June 2021 highlighted some major changes within the esports world, including everything from the introduction of a future LEC team or another esports organisation becoming publicly listed. Every month, Esports Insider compiles a list of the month’s key investment stories. To read more about a story below,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy