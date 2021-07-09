Barry Diller Says Streaming Services Killed the Movie Business as He Knew It

It’s no secret that Netflix has been purchasing and creating original movies for a little while now, but the cost of some of them might shock people just a bit since the idea of spending this kind of money on a movie means that it had better deliver or, well, it’s a giant waste of money for little to no gain. But in reality, it’s hard to argue with the success that the streaming giant has been experiencing in the last several years, especially since it’s managed to stay atop the pile as more and more people have tuned in to many of the original movies that Netflix has been producing. It does help that Netflix has also managed to pull in some of the biggest names in Hollywood, just as much if not more than other streaming sources. To be fair, each streaming service has its stable of stars that are there to create the type of content that people want to see, but Netflix has done this with a budget that’s simply phenomenal. You know when you can challenge or even beat out on occasion a company like Amazon that things are going well and the talent that’s being pulled in is something special.