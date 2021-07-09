Cancel
Barry Diller Says Streaming Services Killed the Movie Business as He Knew It

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC
NBC New York
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia companies have spent billions each year on content, in an effort to create exclusive shows and films that push users to subscribe to their services. Despite the flow of cash, much of the content is lackluster, IAC Chairman Barry Diller told NPR this week. "These streaming services have been...

Former Paramount and Fox CEO Barry Diller Declares ‘The Movie Business Is Over’

Barry Diller, the longtime Hollywood veteran and former CEO of both Paramount and Fox, said the movie business as he once knew it “is over.”. In a new interview with NPR at the Sun Valley conference in Idaho, Diller said the rise of streamers and corporate conglomerates have drastically altered the industry, and the urge to create movies that will have lasting, sustaining cultural value is “finished.”

