Stratix Corporation Announces New Appointments to Executive Team, Preps for Continued Growth
Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services in the U.S., today announced the addition of two new executive team members, Tammy Harley, Vice President of Lifecycle Management Operations, and David Lowe, Vice President of National Accounts. The investment in world-class talent represents Stratix's deepening commitment to serving enterprise clients across a range of industries.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0