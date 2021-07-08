Cancel
Michigan State

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Kalamazoo County

By Bobby Guy
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roundabouts are still trouble, but Drake may be just as dangerous. This roundup of Kalamazoo's most dangerous intersections might make you change your commute. The Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit has collected the data on where traffic crashes happen the most across the state. Zooming in on Kalamazoo County's most dangerous intersections, you'll recognize some of the usual suspects in the lineup. While the roundabout at Sprinkle Rd and Cork St surprisingly doesn't even make the top 5, it is clear that Drake Rd is dangerous.

103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

