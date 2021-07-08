These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Kalamazoo County

There are many things in modern life that we used to think unthinkable. And another of them went away Sunday when a bomb threat forced the closing of the Mackinac Bridge. The Mackinac Bridge authority sent out the above tweet Sunday afternoon to inform the public of what was going on. During this period all Bridge related public communication was shut down temporarily. This included the Mackinaw Bridge Authority's live news stream. Helicopter tours were temporarily suspended, too. And even the United State Coast Guard was involved, shutting down and securing the perimeter of the bridge.