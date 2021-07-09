Column: Balboa Park stars in a new children’s book from two San Diego librarians

Timothy Mountain and Bernard Cayetano’s ‘The Blue Footed Lark of Balboa Park’ celebrates the park and its icons. In the new children’s book “The Blue Footed Lark of Balboa Park,” a rare bird named Bobby escapes from his enclosure at the San Diego Zoo to experience the wonders of Balboa Park. His adventure lasts one day, which is plenty of time for this fictional bird to explore the park and get home before dark.