Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Column: Balboa Park stars in a new children’s book from two San Diego librarians

By Karla Peterson
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy Mountain and Bernard Cayetano’s ‘The Blue Footed Lark of Balboa Park’ celebrates the park and its icons. In the new children’s book “The Blue Footed Lark of Balboa Park,” a rare bird named Bobby escapes from his enclosure at the San Diego Zoo to experience the wonders of Balboa Park. His adventure lasts one day, which is plenty of time for this fictional bird to explore the park and get home before dark.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#Souvenir#Picture Book#Oak Park Library#Barnes Noble Press#The Barnes Noble#Sdsu#The Old Globe#The San Diego Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
Country
Philippines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack since January 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy