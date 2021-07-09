11 Rock-Solid Companies Pay Triple What You Get From Bonds
U.S. Treasury yields are plummeting — making it harder to find cash flow. But you can still get triple the yield on some rock-solid S&P 500 companies' dividends. All told, 11 S&P 500 companies sporting upper-medium investment grade credit ratings of A- or higher are paying dividend yields of 4% or higher, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. Some of the companies include utility PPL (PPL), energy firm Chevron (CVX) and financial Progressive (PGR).www.investors.com
Comments / 0