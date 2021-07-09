Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

11 Rock-Solid Companies Pay Triple What You Get From Bonds

By MATT KRANTZ
Investor's Business Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields are plummeting — making it harder to find cash flow. But you can still get triple the yield on some rock-solid S&P 500 companies' dividends. All told, 11 S&P 500 companies sporting upper-medium investment grade credit ratings of A- or higher are paying dividend yields of 4% or higher, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. Some of the companies include utility PPL (PPL), energy firm Chevron (CVX) and financial Progressive (PGR).

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Energy Companies#Real Estate#Credit Ratings#U S Treasury#Investor#Business Daily#Marketsmith#Ppl#Chevron#Pgr#Plunging Treasury#Oanda#Datatrek Research#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Utilities#Ibd Composite Rating#The S P 500#Exxon Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksForbes

Stop Worrying And Learn To Trade Stock Market Corrections

The stock market last week was not impressed by the start of the earnings season. The large financial stocks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C) all beat their earnings and revenues forecasts, but their stocks were down 2.5%, 1.9% and 2.3% respectively for the week. This action was consistent with the technical outlook, as stock market risk had increased just last week.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy When the Stock Market Crashes

From a valuation and historical basis, the market appears set up for a slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is the perfect place for investors to look for highly profitable, money-making businesses to invest in during a crash. No matter how well the stock market is performing, you'll never have...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

Building a market-beating portfolio doesn't have to be complicated. Successful long-term investors focus on stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and solid growth trajectories to achieve abundant portfolio gains. These two stocks favored by billionaire investor Warren Buffett can add value and growth to your portfolio in the years ahead. When...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These companies have consistently increased their dividends for years. They also have solid long-term growth prospects that should allow them to keep the dividends flowing and growing. Remember the Energizer Bunny? The battery-operated pink mechanical bunny became a popular mascot for Energizer batteries on TV commercials where it continued to...
StocksZacks.com

3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip for Long-Term Retail Growth

Retail sales popped 0.6% in June compared to May, the Commerce Department reported Friday. This topped projections but marks growth against May’s decline. Despite the positive June retail expansion, consumer sentiment has slipped amid rising prices and inflation worries. The good thing is the nearly completely reopened U.S. economy is...
StocksCNBC

Dos and don'ts during a stock market sell-off

The stock market took a big dive on Monday. Here's what nervous investors should keep in mind amid the volatility. Stocks took a steep dive on Monday amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic will be hard to pull out of. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 700 points...
StocksTime

What Are Dividend Kings? See the List of 31 Stocks That Made the List in 2021

Dividend investing is one of the easiest ways to add passive income to your life. It’s essentially making money in your sleep. A dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders from its profits. Dividends can be paid out in different ways like cash or stocks. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a way to add a regular source of income to your portfolio.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

U.S. Stock Market Plunges On Covid Fears; These Stocks Offer Unexpected Bright Spot

A sell-off in Asian and European markets spread to the U.S. stock market on Monday, although indexes reduced their losses. The IBD 50 made a surprisingly strong showing. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.8%, piercing its 21-day exponential moving average. The S&P 500 sold off 1.4% and is testing support at the 50-day moving average. The 50-day line has provided support the entire year, having pulled the index out of trouble six times already.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands

A high yield isn't necessarily an opportunity. Understand the big potential risks. Understand how different sectors behave over the economic cycle. Income investors are often older and principal preservation is their biggest priority. In investing, avoiding traps are a key way to make money. A 40% loss on one stock can wipe out a lot of 10% gains on your others. Value investors often talk about "value traps," and that concept is relevant to income investors. Here are some tips that can help you spot red flags and avoid the landmines.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

Income investors are always searching for high yields, which are hard to find with today’s historically low interest rates and record-high stock prices. But investors should not sacrifice dividend safety in favor of higher yields. This is why high-quality dividend stocks like the Dividend Aristocrats are so valuable. The Dividend...
StocksStreet.Com

2 Oil Stocks Jim Cramer Would Buy Amid Selloff

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ reached a deal on Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. Full Story: Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Bank Stocks to Buy on Dips – After the Correction

Bears did win a few battles last week, but the bulls are still in charge. That is the case with bank stocks. They’ve been on sale last few sessions, but that comes from a very high levels. In theory, investors should be looking to catch the falling knives in the sector. In reality, they also have to account for the market as a whole.
StocksFortune

Dow plunges nearly 900 points: What’s driving the stock market selloff

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on the world's unvaccinated populations—and the stock market as well. By mid-afternoon Monday the Dow was on pace for one of (if not the) worst days of the year...
BusinessForbes

How Equity Investors Can Profit From Surging U.S. Inflation

U.S. inflation figures for the month of June accelerated to the fastest pace since 2008, as the economic recovery following the Covid-19 related lockdowns continues to gather pace. Per the Labor Department, the consumer-price index rose 5.4% from a year ago, while the core price index, which excludes food and energy, rose by 4.5% versus last year. The price increases have been driven by surging demand for goods and services which have outpaced the ability of companies to keep up. Although supply-side bottlenecks should be ironed out in the coming quarters, factors such as significant stimulus funding, a surge in the U.S. personal savings rate and a continuation of the low-interest rate environment over the next two years could mean inflation is likely to remain at elevated levels in the near future.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boeing, Carnival, Goldman Sachs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Delta, United, American Airlines, Boeing — Airline stocks fell in tandem as concerns about a rebound in Covid-19 cases intensified. Shares of Delta and American Airlines both lost about 4%. United declined over 5%. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing's stock also fell about 5%. Covid cases have ticked up in the U.S. this month with the delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy