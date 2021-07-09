Notable Releases of the Week (7/9)
Last week was a shorter album release week because of the holiday, and this one has a bit more going on but it's still a little lighter than usual. I highlight four albums below; Bill reviews The Goon Sax, Museum of Love, and more in Indie Basement; and here are some more honorable mentions: Koreless, IDK, The Prefab Messiahs, The Wallflowers, Twin Shadow, Bad Luck, Doug Tuttle, Alex Orange Drink (The So So Glos), Pictureplane, the second Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) EP of 2021, the Growing Fins EP, and the Mayhem EP (with covers of Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and the Ramones).www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0