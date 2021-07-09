Notable Releases of the Week (7/9)

Underoath have returned with their first new song in over three years, "Damn Excuses." Keyboardist Chris Dudley says, "This song came out of nowhere for us. In hindsight, it probably stems emotionally from the anxiousness that a year of isolation will give you, and that ‘wanting-to-explode’ feeling came out with zero effort. It was therapeutic. This is us ready to get back into a loud room with sweaty people and experience something real together." You can definitely feel that "wanting-to-explode" feeling on this insanely heavy song, which finds the band firing on all cylinders. Listen below.