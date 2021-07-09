Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Notable Releases of the Week (7/9)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a shorter album release week because of the holiday, and this one has a bit more going on but it's still a little lighter than usual. I highlight four albums below; Bill reviews The Goon Sax, Museum of Love, and more in Indie Basement; and here are some more honorable mentions: Koreless, IDK, The Prefab Messiahs, The Wallflowers, Twin Shadow, Bad Luck, Doug Tuttle, Alex Orange Drink (The So So Glos), Pictureplane, the second Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) EP of 2021, the Growing Fins EP, and the Mayhem EP (with covers of Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and the Ramones).

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tkay Maidza
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Pop#Immediate Music#Long Island#Museum Of Love#Indie Basement#Idk#The Prefab Messiahs#Discharge#Party#Half Waif#Australian#Wap#Chameleonic#Koyo Drives Out#Seeyouspacecowboy#Rain Of Salvation#Movielife#Life S Question
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
brooklynvegan.com

Caroline Polachek shares new single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Caroline Polachek released her debut solo album, Pang, in 2019, and followed it with a collection of remixes of those songs from Toro y Moi, Deftones' Chino Moreno, George Clanton, umru, Oklou and others earlier this year. Now she's released her first new material of the year, new single "Bunny Is A Rider," with she co-produced with Danny L Harle. She says it's a "summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo."
Entertainmenttwincitiesgeek.com

This Week in Geek (7/5/21–7/11/21)

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, July 5, to Sunday, July 11. Please note: Due to risks from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in following current health guidelines recommending both social distancing and limited travel, this column will exclusively share virtual and drive-through events. During this time we will be including local, national, and international events, as well as separating them into weekly and daily categories. As time goes on and guidelines change, in-person events may be reintroduced.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From MAYHEM, STRUCTURES, and More Out Today – 7/9

This week’s new heavy metal releases include an epic collaboration, black metal OGs, the expulsion of nails, and more! To the metals…. The aptly named Laurenne/Louhimo is the debut collaboration album between singers Netta Laurenne of Smackbound and Noora Louhimo of Battle Beast. Like both of their respective bands, this outfit is epic, rocking metal. This one is for fans of Doro, Judas Priest, and the likes.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

BABYFACE RAY - "WHAT THE BUSINESS IS" Detroit rapper Babyface Ray follows the recent deluxe edition of Unfuckwithable with another new single: the airy, laid-back "What The Business Is." -- WYE OAK - "ELECTRICITY" Wye Oak are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their excellent third album, Civilian, with Civilian +...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar, RIP

Sad news in the heavy metal community: Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away at age 58. His bandmates Tom Keifer, Eric Brittingham, and Fred Coury broke the news:. Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.
Chicago, ILbrooklynvegan.com

Bnny preps debut album, discusses the inspirations behind it (listen to “Sure”)

Chicago-based band Bnny -- led by Jess Viscius alongside her twin sister Alexa Viscius, as well as Tim Makowski, Matt Pelkey, and Adam Schubert -- make dreamy, hushed, and lightly twangy guitar pop with Jess' whispery, emotive vocals and great songs at the center. “I don’t cry often, generally I’m not super emotional,” Viscius says. “But when I sit down to play guitar, I can get in touch with the side of myself that I only know exists when I’m writing.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

James Murphy says LCD Soundsystem are on “full hiatus” (listen to WTF podcast interview)

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy is Marc Maron's guest on this week's WTF podcast. As usual, their conversation takes many divergences but hits on Murphy's upbringing, the "the personal and global tragedies" that led to the formation of the LCD Soundsystem, the David Bowie collaboration that almost happened, and lots more. Maron admitted to having never listened to LCD until the prep work for this interview, and told Murphy he was relieved the band were not more prolific than they were -- “That makes my job easier, it’s like, ‘There’s only four records?’”
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

Cassandra Jenkins (live) + Rachael Pazdan joining us on Vans Ch 66 this week

The BrooklynVegan Show returns to Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (7/15) at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be airing a brand new, full-band live performance from Cassandra Jenkins, whose An Overview on Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing) is one of our favorite albums of the year so far. We'll also be chatting live with Rachael Pazdan, who's been curating unique concerts in NYC for years, and who booked shows for Cassandra Jenkins multiple times over the years.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Underoath return with heavy new song, “Damn Excuses”

Underoath have returned with their first new song in over three years, "Damn Excuses." Keyboardist Chris Dudley says, "This song came out of nowhere for us. In hindsight, it probably stems emotionally from the anxiousness that a year of isolation will give you, and that ‘wanting-to-explode’ feeling came out with zero effort. It was therapeutic. This is us ready to get back into a loud room with sweaty people and experience something real together." You can definitely feel that "wanting-to-explode" feeling on this insanely heavy song, which finds the band firing on all cylinders. Listen below.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Preview Bob Dylan’s Upcoming Concert Special ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014. The black-and-white video shows Dylan performing the song in front of a well-dressed crowd at an undisclosed location. He appears to be on stage with at least some members of his regular touring band, but they’re wearing masks and it’s impossible to be...
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Lantlôs’ video for “IDONTKNOW” off ‘Wildhund’ companion album ‘Glitchking’

On July 30, German post-black metal / heavy shoegaze act Lantlôs will release their highly anticipated first album in seven years, Wildhund, via Prophecy Productions (pre-order). There's also a special edition of the album that comes with a companion album, Glitchking, and we're premiering "IDONTKNOW" off of Glitchking in this post. Lantlôs leader Markus Siegenhort says:
Rock MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival After Shows Announced

Pitchfork is happy to announce several after shows for Chicago’s 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival. The shows run from Friday, September 10 through the weekend, concluding on Monday, September 13. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (July 20). On Friday, Kim Gordon will take the stage at Thalia Hall, with the Weather...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Shannon Lay announces new album ‘Geist’ & tour dates, shares 2 new songs

Shannon Lay has announced a new album, Geist, which will be out October 8 via Sub Pop. She recorded the basic tracks at Jarvis Taveniere of Woods' studio, and then sent those tracks to Ben Boye (Bonnie Prince Billy, Ty Segall) in Los Angeles and Devin Hoff (Sharon Van Etten, Cibo Matto) in New York for further production, and the album also features Ty Segall, Sofia Arreguin (Wand), and Aaron Otheim (Heatwarmer, Mega Bog).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

ESG, Jessy Lanza, Cibo Matto’s Miho Hatori & more play two-day Knockdown Center event

Knockdown Center in Queens has announced the next edition of "Outline," their seasonal, multi-disciplinary art series. (The inaugural edition happened in March 2020 just before COVID lockdown.) It happens on August 28-29 in "The Ruins," the venue's outdoor backyard space, and features two themed days, the first spanning pop, hip-hop and R&B, and the second focusing on dance music.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Announces 17th Studio Album, 'Senjutsu'

BMG will release IRON MAIDEN's 17th studio album, "Senjutsu", the band's first in six years, on September 3. It was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Steve Harris. It was preceded on Thursday, July 15 by an already highly acclaimed animated video for the first single "The Writing On The Wall" made by BlinkInk based on a concept by singer Bruce Dickinson with two former Pixar executives. It followed a month-long teaser campaign and global "treasure hunt" for clues about the track title and concept.

Comments / 0

Community Policy