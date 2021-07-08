Ponca City Energy placed first in the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance’s
Body Ponca City Energy placed first in the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance’s annual Electric Safety Competition in Oklahoma in the category for cities with a population over 10,000. The crew delivered a perfect safety record for 2020. The utility’s personnel went the year without a reportable lost work time incident, either “days away from work,” “restricted light duty,” or “medical treatment” cases in 52,000-man hours. (Photo Provided)www.poncacitynews.com
