Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Energy placed first in the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance’s

Ponca City News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Ponca City Energy placed first in the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance’s annual Electric Safety Competition in Oklahoma in the category for cities with a population over 10,000. The crew delivered a perfect safety record for 2020. The utility’s personnel went the year without a reportable lost work time incident, either “days away from work,” “restricted light duty,” or “medical treatment” cases in 52,000-man hours. (Photo Provided)

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Ponca City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Ponca City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Time#Lost Work#Medical Treatment#Ponca City Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 1

Community Policy