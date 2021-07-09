PetDine Welcomes New Quality Assurance Manager

Miller Family Wine Company, a division of the industry-leading Thornhill Companies, is pleased to announce the hiring of Liz Rodrigo as Brand Manager. A graduate of Syracuse University and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Rodrigo first pursued a career in the world of high-end antiques and fine art auctions before transitioning her affinity for the arts into a path in brand management. As Associate Brand Manager for E. & J. Gallo Winery’s high-profile Columbia Winery and Bridlewood Estate brands, Rodrigo planned and executed annual marketing strategies and initiatives, aligning creative concepts with consumer trends to develop and execute marketing initiatives that extended brand reach and awareness. In less than two years, Rodrigo was promoted to the role of Senior Associate Brand Manager for E. & J. Gallo’s imported Whitehaven and Saint Clair Family Estate brands, where she was responsible for strategizing and executing comprehensive marketing and communications plans to effectively maintain brand integrity and increase distribution and sales.