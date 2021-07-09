Cancel
AC Dimmer for Lighting and Motors W/ Raspberry Pi + Home Assistant + ESP8266 #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

adafruit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello to everyone, today I am here to show you a very interesting application of your Raspberry Pi for Home Automation, we could be used to bare metal coding for our IoT solutions in ESP8266 and ESP32 but today you are going to learn how to take your development to the next level with your own server, offline and online control capabilities and more with the use of Home Assistant Raspberry Pi OS and ESPHome.

blog.adafruit.com

Electronicsadafruit.com

Bluebot Shoal Fish Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Florian Berlinger and his PhD research project colleagues Radhika Nagpal, Melvin Gauci, Jeff Dusek, and Paula Wulko set out to investigate the behaviour of a synchronised group of underwater robots and how groups of such robot fish are co‑ordinated by observing each other’s movements. In the wild, birds, fish, and some animals co-ordinate in this way when migrating, looking for food and as a means of detecting and collectively avoiding predators. Simulations of such swarm behaviour exist, but Blueswarm has the additional challenge of operating underwater. Raspberry Pi Zero W works well here because multiple Bluebot robots can be accessed remotely over a secure wireless connection, and Raspberry Pi Zero W is physically small and light enough to fit inside a palm-sized robot.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Twister OS Brings Windows 11's New Design to Raspberry Pi

Pi Labs has released version 2.1.0 of its eminently customizable operating system, Twister OS, with a new theme inspired by Windows 11's redesigned user interface. It's called Twister 11, and it makes it even easier for Raspberry Pi owners to make it seem like they're experiencing the next generation of Windows before it debuts.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Slow Movie Player #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

My buddy Bruce came across the Slow Movie Player (git hub repo) and we decided to build our own. (Also see the Instructable). The project uses an eInk display and a Raspberry Pi to show movies at one frame a minute instead of 24 per second. Watching a movie on this device could take six months!
Video Gamesadafruit.com

DMGPlus – replace the GameBoy heart with an FPGA and Raspberry Pi Zero #PiDay @Raspberry_Pi @SpritesMods

SpriteMods discusses changing out the heart of a Nintendo Game Boy to make the DMGPlus game machine:. A while ago, with the Raspberry Pi still new, a fair amount of people decided to take one and stick it in the housing of a Game Boy. Usually, these things were somewhat reminiscent of a Game Boy, but pretty recognizable as products of a later time: they had more buttons to accommodate game consoles that needed it, they all had fancy backlit color TFTs and they ran off modern LiIon batteries. But what if you wanted to go for a more authentic mod? Let me introduce the DMGPlus.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Building a business with VNC Connect on Raspberry Pi

Our friends over at RealVNC are having a whale of a time with Raspberry Pi, so they decided to write this guest blog for us. Here’s what they had to say about what their VNC Connect software can do, and how Raspberry Pi can be integrated into industry. Plus, hear about a real-life commercial example.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Qwiic pHAT 2.0 for Qwiic or STEMMA QT programming

The development team and engineers over at SparkFun have created a second-generation Qwiic pHAT for STEMMA QT Raspberry Pi programming, offering an affordable entry-level board into the SparkFun’s Qwiic or STEMMA QT ecosystems. The Qwiic pHAT connects to the I2C bus (GND, 3.3V, SDA, and SCL) on your Raspberry Pi mini PC to an array of Qwiic/QT connectors on the HAT and since this system allows for daisy-chaining boards with different addresses, you can plug in as many sensors as you’d like depending on your project application.
Computersphoronix.com

Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Geometry Shaders

Mesa's V3DV Vulkan driver for newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics IP that is most notably used by the newer Raspberry Pi single board computers now has support for geometry shaders as its latest feature. V3DV continues maturing quite well for open-source Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Igalia...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Blood Pressure Sensor Interfacing with Raspberry Pi @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Cool concept and build from vinay y.n up on Hackster.io. A blood pressure monitoring system provides a useful tool for users to measure and manage their daily blood pressure values. This system can measure the blood pressure and heart rate and then store and forward the measuring information to the management through email. The email will contain the details of the blood pressure in a text file. the text file contains the details of the systolic, diastolic, and heart rate details.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi 10 Gigabit Ethernet card setup and tested

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in obtaining the highest possible connections through their network may be interested in a new video created by Jeff Geerling showing how he tested and installed a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with a 10 Gigabit Ethernet card. Geerling used a ASUS XG-C100C 10G Network Adapter Pci-E X4 Card with Single RJ-45 Port which are available to purchase priced at around $120.

