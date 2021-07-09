AC Dimmer for Lighting and Motors W/ Raspberry Pi + Home Assistant + ESP8266 #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi
Hello to everyone, today I am here to show you a very interesting application of your Raspberry Pi for Home Automation, we could be used to bare metal coding for our IoT solutions in ESP8266 and ESP32 but today you are going to learn how to take your development to the next level with your own server, offline and online control capabilities and more with the use of Home Assistant Raspberry Pi OS and ESPHome.blog.adafruit.com
