Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Widow’: Every Marvel Easter Egg

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
B93
B93
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. Black Widow was supposed to open in theaters over a year ago. It’s set about four years before that, because it takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Now it’s finally coming out in 2021, after three televisions shows that were intended to take place after it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

b93.net

Comments / 0

B93

B93

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Marvel Comics#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
MoviesSlate

How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
MoviesDaily Beast

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Movie Is One Last Insult to Natasha Romanoff

This post contains spoilers for Black Widow. For the casual viewer, Black Widow will likely prove all kinds of confusing. But it’s hard to blame anyone who’s confused as to why Marvel is just now releasing its first standalone film dedicated to Natasha Romanoff. After all, she is technically dead.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Captain Marvel 2 (the Marvels) will have a powerful new villain

One of the great unknowns of Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) is who the three superheroines who will lead the film will face. For now, we have few details about the film. Capitana Marvel 2 (The Marvels) we only know that it will be starring Brie Larson like Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris like Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. They must learn to work together to confront a powerful threat.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Warns Fans to Not Spoil ‘Loki’ Finale

Lately, Disney+ has been producing a lot more original content, but it seems that spoilers are becoming an issue. With new TV series episodes constantly being pumped out on the platform each week on Wednesdays and Fridays, there is always something new for subscribers to watch. Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s newest series that fans cannot get enough of is Loki!
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Kevin Feige Teases If Yelena Survived Thanos' Snap

Marvel's Black Widow movie finally made its way into the world earlier this month, and the ramifications of the solo film are still being felt across the franchise. In addition to adding a pivotal story for Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the film introduced an array of new supporting characters, many of whom have already become bonafide fan-favorites. Among them is Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a fellow Red Room agent who Natasha sees as a sister. Given the fact that Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — and the post-credits scene involving Yelena takes place years later following Avengers: Endgame — many have wondered exactly where her story went in that span of time. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, we'll eventually get our answer. During a recent Twitter watch party of Black Widow, Feige took to Twitter to tease we "will find out" whether or not Yelena survived Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War, but not right now.
Movieswmleader.com

Black Widow timeline and the new Marvel movie order, explained

With Black Widow in theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9, it’s time to get back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in cinema, not just TV shows. It’s been a while since we saw Natasha Romanoff! And the last time we did … she was dead. That might...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s What If? Trailer Breakdown and MCU Easter Eggs Explained

Lost in the shuffle of Marvel’s live action TV slate and its implications for the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (like DOOM being the secret bad guy of Loki CHANGE MY MIND) is the impending release of Marvel’s first animated series. What If…? follows the theme of the comic of the same name, which explores far-fetched alternate versions of big moments in Marvel history. As you can see from the show’s new trailer, things get very weird when you start messing with the sacred timeline.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Exactly How Black Widow Fits Into The MCU Timeline

After multiple delays, Black Widow is here at long last, available on both the big screen in theaters and the small one in our own living rooms. As the 23rd movie in the MCU, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle comes with a lot of baggage and, while it is mostly standalone and can definitely be followed by a casual fan, it probably takes someone who knows the franchise backwards and forwards to work out exactly where it fits into the timeline.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The MCU's What If...? Trailer Has Wild Takes For Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, The Avengers And Even Marvel Zombies

The introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe allows for multitudes of scenarios that can play out in any way, shape, or form. What if Tony Stark never had to become Iron Man? What if Black Panther’s T’challa was a Ravager, allowing the late Chadwick Boseman to play around in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe? What if Marvel Studios finally gave the world Marvel Zombies, and didn’t need to worry about an MPAA rating? All of these questions, and more, are about to be answered in the liberating new Disney+ series, aptly entitled, Marvel Studios’ What If…?
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Black Widow Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Black Widow is the latest Marvel Studios movie to score certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, where the Scarlett Johansson-starring spy thriller packs a punch at 84%. Ahead of its July 9 release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, Black Widow ranks just below 2018 blockbusters Ant-Man and the Wasp (87%) and Avengers: Infinity War (85%). The 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon and the first standalone feature to star the S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy-turned-Avenger, Black Widow is a "triumphant theatrical return" for the studio after the 738-day wait since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.
TV Series/Film

7 ‘Loki’ Episode 6 Easter Eggs and What They Could Mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Loki finale has arrived, and there’s plenty for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to talk about. Not only do we have confirmation that the series will continue with a second season, but we have the perfect set-up for what’s to come in the MCU. Whether you were immensely satisfied with the culmination of Loki’s journey or had a hard time connecting with the God of Mischief due to his deceptive deeds, you’re probably still interested in some Easter eggs throughout the episode. So let’s dig into the Loki episode 6 Easter eggs.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 6: MCU Easter Eggs and Comics References

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow Screenwriter on the Big Taskmaster Change, His Quest for a Dr. Doom Easter Egg, and More

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Black Widow. Screenwriter Eric Pearson would seem to have the Marvel Cinematic Universe running through his bloodstream at this point. After enrolling in the Marvel screenwriting program in 2010, he wrote the four Marvel One-Shot short films that were released from 2011-2013. That led to his working on the Agent Carter TV show before he co-wrote the screenplay for Thor: Ragnarok while also handling various uncredited script doctoring assignments for the studio. And his latest MCU project, Black Widow, just hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access.

Comments / 0

Community Policy