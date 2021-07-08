Cancel
DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack – Report

By Trent Fitzgerald
B93
B93
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three months after DMX’s tragic death, the cause of his demise has finally been revealed. According to a report on Vulture, published on Thursday (July 8), a source from the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office revealed DMX’s cause of death is listed as cardiac arrest caused by acute cocaine intoxication.

