Comics

Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaman and Green Arrow. Two DC Comics characters without an ongoing series. So why not put them together in the same book and team them up? That's what Brandon Thomas is doing, tweeting out the news, saying "NEW PROJECT FROM @DCCOMICS! Arthur Curry & Oliver Queen team up (and throw down) in Deep Target, a mind-bending, worlds altering adventure that launches in October! Epic artwork from #RonanCliquet & #UlisesArreola, and amazing covers by @MSantucciArt & @inhyuklee !"

