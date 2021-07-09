Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October
Aquaman and Green Arrow. Two DC Comics characters without an ongoing series. So why not put them together in the same book and team them up? That's what Brandon Thomas is doing, tweeting out the news, saying "NEW PROJECT FROM @DCCOMICS! Arthur Curry & Oliver Queen team up (and throw down) in Deep Target, a mind-bending, worlds altering adventure that launches in October! Epic artwork from #RonanCliquet & #UlisesArreola, and amazing covers by @MSantucciArt & @inhyuklee !"bleedingcool.com
