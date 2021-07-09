Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

Joshua Tree’s clustered rock formations are alive with light, shadow, and color. Recreating such images with paint on canvas can be challenging. If you aspire to create dynamic paintings with logical dark and light patterns, sign up for this two-day, online workshop by the Desert Institute. Here’s reporter Mike Lipsitz with details… Workshop instructor, Jessica Schiffman, will help you to simplify and organize what you see. Topics include composition, focal point, perspective, dark and light values, underpainting, color theory, and more. Schiffman has been a working artist for more than twenty-five years. The workshop starts Saturday, July 17 at 9 a.m. and continues on Sunday, July 18 at 4 p.m. The course fee is $85 for Desert Institute members, and $95 for non-members. Some previous drawing experience is helpful but not required. To register, follow the link below.