Mark Hamill on How His ABC Western Series Nearly Cost Him Star Wars

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's funny how the stars literally align for those who get their opportunities to shine. For Mark Hamill, fate could had set a different path if he had better success on an ABC TV series he starred. Posting on Instagram, the actor opened up about how a canceled western led to the biggest signature role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). "FUN FACT: If #TheTexasWheelers was a ratings success & renewed for a second season, I would have been unavailable to play Luke. #FickleFingerOfFate" he wrote.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

