Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, July 9

By Scott Cole
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Football#American Football#The Nittany Nation#Football Scouting Report#Centre Daily Times#Sauber#Penn State#Cleveland Plain Dealer#Hays Rrb#Penn State Football#Psu#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
Publisher
247Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
FootballNew York Post

Rutgers receiver Carnell Davis knocked out in vicious street fight video

A Rutgers University football player was brutally knocked out during a street fight in New Jersey, video shows. A 10-second clip posted to Twitter shows Carnell Davis, a freshman wide receiver for the Scarlet Knights, squaring up with Alexander Denafo, 26, on Sunday after they had a dispute while playing football on the beach in Margate, the Burlington County Times reported.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLOnward State

Micah Parsons Fulfills Promise, Surprises His Mom With A House

Micah Parsons fulfilled a lifelong promise to his mother this week when he bought her a brand-new home. According to his Instagram story Saturday, Parsons surprised his mother with a house in Dallas, Texas, that’s “all for [her].” The former Penn State linebacker didn’t delve into details with his post, but it’s clear his mom is a pretty big fan.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
NFLNew York Post

Bobby Roundtree, paralyzed former college football star, dead at 23

Bobby Roundtree, the former Illinois standout defensive end who was paralyzed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, died Friday, the university announced. The school did not disclose a cause of death. Roundtree died in Tampa, where he had rehabbing from the spinal cord injury. “All...
Michigan StateMLive.com

Will Michigan ever beat Ohio State football in a game in which the Buckeyes are the underdog again?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time the Ohio State football team was the underdog in a game against Michigan was in 2018. The Wolverines had reeled off 10 straight wins after losing their season opener at Notre Dame, while the Buckeyes struggled reaching to the finish line. Four weeks prior, they’d lost at Purdue before heading into a bye week, and things weren’t much better afterward. They’d won three straight, but the same defensive problems they had before the break still hadn’t improved.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
State College, PAFOX43.com

Four-star recruiting parade on 4th of July for Penn State | Pride of the Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's football coaching staff enjoyed a four-star parade on the 4th of July this year. I guess you can never have enough of a good thing. Three highly sought after defensive lineman recruits gave their verbal commitments to the Nittany Lions on America's birthday. All three are graded as four-star prospects by various scouting services.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Former 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse to announce transfer decision

One of the top basketball prospects in the transfer portal and key Oklahoma State target is set to announce his decision Thursday. Former Memphis center and five-star recruit Moussa Cisse tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he will reveal his future destination Thursday on ESPN. He is expected to choose between Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.
College Sportsthespun.com

Sports Media World Reacts To The Paul Finebaum News

In recent years, there had been some speculation that Paul Finebaum could be on his way out at ESPN. Back in 2020, reports suggested that Finebaum was considering a departure from the Worldwide Leader. Finebaum’s future was made very clear on Monday morning, though. ESPN has announced that Finebaum has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy