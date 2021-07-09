Cancel
He was an All-Star? MLB edition

By Jordan Cohn
You wouldn't be all that surprised to hear that Kirk Gibson, the two-time World Series champion and 1988 MVP, was an All-Star at some point in his career. It wouldn't come as a shock to learn that 1993 Rookie of the Year and two-time top-10 MVP candidate Tim Salmon earned All-Star recognition once or twice. You'd naturally think that one of the four 200-hit, 40-steal seasons posted by Juan Pierre during his playing days was also an All-Star season for the speedy outfielder.

