Everything You Need to Know About Gilbert Burns Before UFC 264

themanual.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is happening tonight, bringing with it one of the most star-studded main cards of 2021 that features some of the best talent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Among them is Brazilian mixed martial artist and champion grappler Gilbert “Durinho” Burns, who will be facing Stephen Thompson as the co-main event. If you’re looking forward to watching the UFC 264 live stream online this evening and want to know more about one of the top fighters who will be entering the Octagon, read on to learn everything you need to know about Gilbert Burns. Then, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 264 PPV so you can watch it live tonight.

