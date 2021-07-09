Dana Hall McCain: In defense of conservative Mountain Brook parents

This is an opinion column. Much has been written recently about the tension in Mountain Brook schools around anti-bias training conducted by the Anti-Defamation League. I’ve read the news coverage, the group letters signed by individuals on both sides of this debate, and I’ve spoken to several friends who have children in Mountain Brook schools to gauge their concerns. I’ve known most of them for decades and have watched them live as people who demonstrate kindness and fairness to others. They want their children to do the same.