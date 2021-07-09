Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Brook, AL

Dana Hall McCain: In defense of conservative Mountain Brook parents

By Dana Hall McCain
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an opinion column. Much has been written recently about the tension in Mountain Brook schools around anti-bias training conducted by the Anti-Defamation League. I’ve read the news coverage, the group letters signed by individuals on both sides of this debate, and I’ve spoken to several friends who have children in Mountain Brook schools to gauge their concerns. I’ve known most of them for decades and have watched them live as people who demonstrate kindness and fairness to others. They want their children to do the same.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

115K+
Followers
30K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Brook, AL
Government
City
Equality, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Mountain Brook, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Defamation#American#Adl#Mbs#Lgbtq#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
LawPosted by
AL.com

Florida Catholic school sued for being ‘woke’

When Keri Kelly read through the lawsuit against her alma mater, she said she wondered if she was reading something from the satirical media site The Onion. Then, as she marked up the 45-page filing by philanthropists Anthony and Barbara Scarpo against Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa, she decided someone needed to respond.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama woman’s nonprofit ministry serves hundreds of widows in Montgomery region

While hauling in the groceries on a recent Monday morning, Bennetta Carter let her tears fall quickly, but without commotion. She has responsibilities, so it’s a skill she learned to quickly release the grief when it comes. Her children — four of her own and the two she’s been raising since her sister died in 2013 — shuffled in and out of the kitchen, catching glances of the woman who has continued to make a way for them, despite all that has happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy