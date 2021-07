Coconut cream pie is a classic summer dish, and now you can enjoy it in a new way thanks to the debut of The Cheesecake Factory's Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. On July 31, 2021, The Cheesecake Factory will officially debut its new Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. Just as the name suggests, this tasty cheesecake variety is meant to taste like a cross between classic cheesecake and coconut cream pie. More specially, you'll find a layer of coconut cheesecake, along with layers of vanilla custard and chocolate. The whole thing is then baked on a coconut macaroon crust.