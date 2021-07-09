Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to set a timer on Apple Watch: A quick guide

By Arshmeet
igeeksblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever burnt a cake or overcooked proteins because you lost track of time? Has the short break ever turned into a horrifically long one accidentally? Well, it is not convenient to carry your iPhone around all the time. But thanks to the intelligent and intuitive Timer app, you can easily set a timer on your Apple Watch and track time right on your wrist. Let me show you how to do it.

www.igeeksblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timer#Press On#The Digital Crown#Apple Watch Launch#Apple Watch Open#Recents#The App Store#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Technologymakeuseof.com

What Is Super Alexa Mode? How to Activate It

Super Alexa Mode is a hidden Easter egg for Amazon Echo devices that you can unlock by saying a special "cheat" code. Get it right and your Alexa smart speaker will begin a startup sequence to power up into a super-secret mode. How to Activate Super Alexa Mode. To initiate...
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

The most common Apple Watch problems and how to fix them

The Apple Watch remains a stalwart of the smartwatch world. Although it now has plenty of competition from heavyweights like Garmin, Samsung, and Fitbit, the Series 6 remains the best smartwatch to buy, in our opinion. However, it isn’t exempt from issues. This is especially true for older generation Apple Watches, too.
Technologyigeeksblog.com

Setapp review: A platter of assorted apps for Mac

Behind every successful multitasker and productivity champion is a set of apps that helps them with their tasks, organization, focus, finance, time management, and more. But finding, managing, and paying for all these apps can be a back-breaking task. Remarkably, Setapp brings all the apps you’ll need together at one place and one price.
Cell PhonesLifehacker

How to Download Spotify Songs to Your Apple Watch Instead of Streaming Them

Spotify has finally delivered what we once called the “Holy Grail of smartphone streaming”—the ability to download songs to your watch, so you can listen to them even when your phone is at home and you’re jogging through the woods without a data connection. The feature is rolling out now, although you’ll need a Spotify Premium account to use it.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

How to Change the Activity Goals on Your Apple Watch

An Apple Watch is a great tool for getting and staying active. Daily Exercise, Move, and Stand goals (plus nudges) get you on your feet throughout the day and can get your heart rate up. Your Apple Watch lets you set your Move goal at the start of each week,...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Quick and Dirty Guide to Building Your Data Platform

There are a lot of technologies you could use to build a data platform — but what do you really need?. One of the most frequent questions we get from customers is “how do I build my data platform?”. For most organizations, building a data platform is no longer a...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

New Apple Ad Shows How Easy it is to Find a Lost iPhone Using Your Apple Watch

Apple never seizes a moment to brag about its products. Moreover, it releases several ads every now and then as a reminder for users about certain existing features. Take for instance the 'Ping' feature that allows you to locate your iPhone. You can also use your Apple Watch to ping your iPhone if you can not find it. This is exactly what the new Apple ad is all about.
Electronicsosxdaily.com

How to Check Apple Watch Battery Health

If you’ve been using your Apple Watch for a long time, you may want to check its battery health to see if it’s still operating at peak performance, or if it requires a battery service. It’s pretty easy to check the health of your Apple Watch battery, so let’s review how to do that.
Electronicsimore.com

How to use Focus on your Apple Watch

Your best Apple Watch will be able to help you focus! Focus is now the new umbrella term for Do Not Disturb, and it lets you create custom Do Not Disturb modes based on your needs throughout the day. You can set different focuses for a plethora of different uses, scheduling when you want them to turn on automatically, or just having the option to turn them on with a tap of a button on your iPhone. You can choose which apps you will see notifications from or which contacts you can receive messages from, so if you're working but also want to be available to your family for emergency purposes, you can set a Focus to block all notifications except ones from your family members. However, in watchOS 8, you can't actually create new a new Focus like you can in iOS 15, but rather set your Apple Watch (and other devices) to follow whichever Focus you've already set up. You can also make custom schedules for any Focus and choose to share your Focus on other devices. Here's how to use Focus on your Apple Watch.
Softwareigeeksblog.com

How to turn off notifications on Mac: 4 Easy ways

Notifications are an integral part of the macOS experience. Although well implemented, sometimes too many notifications can be annoying. The ‘tri-tone’ sound can distract your work. Hence, it’s better to turn off notifications on Mac during work hours. In this article, I’ve laid out 4 ways to turning off app...
Electronicsigeeksblog.com

MacBook camera not working? Try these 11 fixes

If your camera is not working on MacBook or is unavailable, it hinders your ability to FaceTime, connect with colleagues over video calls, and beyond. Thankfully, if it is not a hardware issue, you can most likely fix it on your own. Let me show you 11 easy fixes and...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

What is the newest Apple Watch?

Let’s face it: Apple Watches all look pretty much identical. Even if the latest model introduces a new processor, new features, and some subtly updated dimensions, it’s often hard for casual observers to tell it apart from previous versions. This is unsurprising, given that there’s only so much you can do with the design of a smartwatch without interfering with its usability. At the same time, most people aren’t as familiar with the Apple Watch series as they are with iPhones, meaning that they very often aren’t up-to-date with which particular model is the latest.
Relationship Adviceigeeksblog.com

How to set up a custom message reply for incoming calls on iPhone

I love talking to my friends and family. However, I can’t answer their call every time, and the chances are that they’ll keep calling me until I pick up. If this happens to you too, here is a quick solution: set up a custom message reply on iPhone for incoming calls using the ‘Respond with Text’ feature. Let me show you how to do it.
Electronicsosxdaily.com

How to Enable Headphone Notifications on Apple Watch

If you purchased an Apple Watch mostly to keep track of your activity, fitness goals, and health, you may be interested in this new health-oriented feature that aims to keep your hearing in check. With modern versions of watchOS, Apple has added an option called Headphone Notifications. What this feature...

Comments / 0

Community Policy