The Landing MN hopes for more time at Silver Lake location

Dan Fifield finds some certainty in the uncertainty that faces Rochester’s temporary day center for people struggling with homelessness. “If this goes away, 60 to 70 people are going to be wandering around downtown,” said the founder of The Landing MN. “That’s the hard truth. They are going to be back down to the Salvation Army; they are going to be back down to the skyways; they are going to be back down to the parking garages and Peace Plaza.”