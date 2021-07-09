'Worst thing you can do is say ... there's nothing I can do.' Mendon woman gets state honor.

MENDON — To say that Alejna Brugos is active in her community is an understatement. “I somehow get involved with lots of projects,” she said with a laugh. A linguistics researcher by day, Brugos chairs the local taxation aid committee, with the goal of helping senior citizens, is vice chair of the Mendon Democratic Town Committee, and spearheaded Mendon’s Get Out the Vote contribution toward a recent national effort to improve voter turnout.