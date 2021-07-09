Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

American freedom is on the line

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbpOc_0aryWMGE00
© Getty Images

On the day President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, he declared it, “one of the most monumental laws in the entire history of American freedom.”

That declaration has stood the test of time. With the stroke of his pen, President Johnson outlawed a political strategy designed to prevent Black, Brown, and Indigenous Americans from voting. In the five years that followed, the number of Black Americans who registered to vote in six southern states was nearly the same as the number who had registered during the entire century leading up to the law’s passage. In the words of Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan , the Voting Rights Act of 1965 “marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality.”

Yet in recent years, this marriage of democracy and racial equality is under attack. And its fate now rests on the actions lawmakers in Congress take in the coming months.

Across America, we are witnessing the most coordinated effort to suppress voters of color since the days of Jim Crow. In the past year alone, state legislators have introduced hundreds of laws that make it harder for people to vote. These new attempts to suppress voters of color highlight why the Voting Rights Act was enacted in the first place — to ensure our most fundamental Constitutional right is protected against pernicious efforts to strip it away.

But last week, for the second time in a decade, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court issued a ruling that weakens a central pillar of the Voting Rights Act with its decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. This ruling builds upon the Court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder, which allowed states and localities that have historically discriminated against voters of color to erect new barriers to voting.

With its decision in Brnovich, the Court has attacked a remaining key section of the Voting Rights Act — Section 2 — by upholding two Arizona laws that make it harder for Arizonans to vote. A lower federal court had previously ruled that both laws disproportionately disenfranchised the state’s Black, Hispanic, and Native American voters. But the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled otherwise, and seized the opportunity to further diminish the protections of the Voting Rights Act.

To quote Justice Kagan’s dissenting opinion, “in the last decade, this court has treated no statute worse” than the Voting Rights Act.

As state legislators continue to chip away at the protections guaranteed to all Americans under the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, it is imperative for Congress to restore them. Fortunately, a remedy is already waiting: the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation that would revitalize and strengthen the protections President Johnson signed into law with the original Voting Rights Act of 1965. Right now, lawmakers in both chambers of Congress are working closely to update and re-introduce this legislation — and as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I will work expeditiously to bring it to the Senate floor.

The question for my Republican colleagues is: will you join us in defending the right to vote? It wasn’t so long ago that many of these same Republican senators voted to reauthorize the original Voting Rights Act. In fact, a few years before the Shelby ruling, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voiced unwavering support for reauthorizing the Voting Rights Act because, in his words, “this is a piece of legislation which has worked.” With the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, we can make sure it keeps working — and protect the rights of American voters for years to come.

That is, unless Republicans filibuster it to an early grave. Just last month, Republicans blocked the Senate from even starting debate on the For the People Act, which would strengthen voting rights, secure our elections, and combat corruption in our political system. Will they take the same approach when it comes to restoring the Voting Rights Act? If they do, it may reveal a darker truth: that the Party of Lincoln has decided its path to victory requires voter suppression.

Americans are calling on this Senate to protect the integrity of our democracy — and to secure our Constitutional rights. If preserving the right to vote means reforming the Senate’s rules, then so be it. There is no excuse for inaction. Nothing less than the future of American freedom is on the line.

Durbin is the Senate majority whip.

Comments / 8

The Hill

The Hill

272K+
Followers
28K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Elena Kagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Voting Rights#Black Brown#Indigenous Americans#Black Americans#Arizonans#Hispanic#Native American#The Supreme Court#The Party Of Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Senate
Related
Posted by
The Savage Diary

See who is funding the Maricopa Audit of the ballot by Cyber Ninjas

In this May 6, 2021 file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by cyber ninjasGetty images. The Arizona Senate filed a motion to dismiss a public records lawsuit relating to an independent full audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 election which was, however, rejected by a judge.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Former Trump campaign adviser leaving GOP in protest

Former Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis is leaving the Republican Party in protest amid reports that the party’s chief attorney bashed the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. During Monday’s episode of "Just the Truth," her show on Real America’s Voice, Ellis said she was leaving...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Protect the Supreme Court with a constitutional amendment

Constitutional amendments gave women the right to vote and limited presidents to two terms in office. Now we need a constitutional amendment to preserve the independence of the Supreme Court. At Austin College, where I am a rising senior and a prospective law student, I have had the opportunity to...
POTUSMSNBC

'White Nationalism Is One Hell Of A Drug': Trump Slammed After Calling MAGA Rioters 'Tremendous'

Right-wing conspiracy theories spread rampantly at CPAC, where Trump further fueled his big election lie and attendees cheered for low vaccination numbers. Republican leadership has been criticized for doing nothing to stop the conspiracies. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean joined The Beat, saying Americans will pay for this unchecked spreading of misinformation "with their lives".July 12, 2021.
ProtestsNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Hits Out at Protesters As Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Cut

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit out at protesters after his and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) California rally was canceled, forcing them to hold a press conference outside. The controversial Republican duo hit out against the Left and praised an "America First" agenda after multiple venues stopped them from hosting...

Comments / 8

Community Policy