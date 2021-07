Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom started shooting in June, but lead star Jason Momoa has only just arrived in the UK to begin work on the DC Comics sequel. In an Instagram post announcing his arrival, the actor revealed that his hair will be dyed blonde for the movie - a sign that we could be getting a slightly more comic accurate version of Arthur Curry in the Aquaman follow-up. We're not expecting Momoa to shave his beard to play a clean-cut version of the Justice League member, but that sure would be quite something to see!