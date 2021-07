Cosmetify has crunched the numbers to find the most popular beauty brands in the country, as well as in every state. “We wanted to explore how the beauty brands compare when analyzed on a smaller scale, such as by city or state. To do this, we collected the search data for each brand and brand-product combination for each US state as well as for the 50 most populous US cities. This was then presented in a visual format so that we could reveal how beauty preferences differ around the country, from state to state and city to city,” Cosmetify stated.