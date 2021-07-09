FanGraphs Audio: Bruce Miles and Mark Gonzales Talk Chicago Baseball

This week on FanGraphs Audio, we talk to a pair of scribes about the Chicago baseball scene before digging into the upcoming draft. At the top of the show, David Laurila welcomes Bruce Miles and Mark Gonzales to discuss their many years of covering the Cubs, White Sox, and Chicago sports more generally. The trio discuss the reputations surrounding the fans of the two teams, as well as their differences in managers and owners. Bruce and Mark also share stories of covering particularly memorable managers like Lou Piniella, Ozzie Guillen, and Joe Maddon. They also talk about the great on-air talent covering the Cubs and White Sox right now, as well as what it’s like to be confronted by players who you wrote about critically. [2:36]