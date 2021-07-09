Cancel
Payer Launches Joint Venture to Support Independent Physician Practices

By Analysis
healthleadersmedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new joint venture in North Carolina will help independent physician practices by easing administrative burdens and bolstering value-based care capabilities. A new joint venture in North Carolina that pairs a payer with a management services company is designed to support independent physician practices during the shift to value-based care.

#Joint Venture#Blue Cross Nc#Mph#Cmo#Covid#Telehealth#Zoom#Skype#Webex#Teams#Mba#The Deerfield Institute
