WASHINGTON (Talk1370.com) -- Three members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., the Caucus confirmed on Saturday. Nearly all of the House Democrats, along with several state Senators, are in the nation's capital after fleeing the state on Monday in order to break quorum in the House in an effort to stall Republican efforts to pass election integrity legislation during a special session of the Texas Legislature.