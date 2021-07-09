Fire It Up at Blackworth Lititz

Heat radiates and flames soar from an open concept kitchen inviting guests to be a part of the purposeful spectacle that goes into making their meal. Blackworth, a live fire grill housed in the former Wilbur Chocolate Factory in Lititz, offers an upscale and unique dining experience that is somehow also accessible and familiar. The restaurant is directly tied to The Wilbur Lititz, a Hilton Tapestry Collection hotel. While Blackworth can be accessed from within the hotel, their main entrance on Broad Street warmly welcomes outside guests.