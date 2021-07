A Maplewood man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a St. Paul man in what authorities believe was a drug deal gone wrong. Brian Devon Booth, 20, is suspected of fatally shooting Kiefer M. Morgan, 30, on July 6 in Morgan’s home as the two haggled over the sale of a bag of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint. Morgan’s 1-year-old was in the room when he was shot and his other children, ages 3 and 4, were in another room, according to his fiancée.