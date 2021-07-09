Cancel
With new communications officer and strategy, NHCS hopes to recover from years of public mistrust

By WHQR
whqr.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat mistrust stems from a series of disturbing allegations, arrests, and convictions involving NHCS employees — as well as a year of contentious debate over Covid-19 related openings, closings, and precautions. The district hopes to turn the page with a new CCO, but before Smith was hired, the district was already attempting to take stock of its communication department and strategy.

