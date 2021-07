You may or may not have heard that Oreo has announced the impending arrival of two new flavors. One of America's most popular cookies announced on Thursday that it will be releasing an apple cider donut-flavored cookie AND a salted caramel brownie-flavored one this August. I'm not quite sure how you're feeling about this, but I can only get on board with one of these. It's going to be 'no' from me on the Apple Cider Donut Oreo.