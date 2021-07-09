Cancel
India-Italy reaffirm commitment to deepening bilateral ties

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India and Italy on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties and enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries. It was discussed during the 21st session of India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) meeting, held virtually. The meeting was co-chaired by...

