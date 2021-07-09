EDA | Police Incidents in Minneapolis

Not seeing race. KARE’s Brandon Stahl, A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert report: “After George Floyd’s murder, city officials promised to reduce racial disparities in police use of force. At first glance, data taken from the city’s web site appears to show that happened. … Before George Floyd, when MPD used force, 60% of the time it was against Black people. Since then, it has dropped to about 52%. … That’s an improvement – although still a significant disparity in a city that’s only about 20% Black. … When KARE 11 took a deeper look at the numbers, however, we discovered something unusual. When police officers fill out required ‘Use of Force’ forms, they are increasingly listing race as ‘Unknown’ – or simply failing to record it.”
Comments / 0