Minneapolis, MN

EDA | Police Incidents in Minneapolis

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis has been known for its high quality of life across the states with the astonishing city nature of the Mississippi River. However, It is also ‘infamously famous’ for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. So what has been changing so far after his death? This analysis aims...

towardsdatascience.com

Crime & Safety
City
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Person
George Floyd
Minneapolis, MNtennesseestar.com

Minneapolis Police Clear ‘Peace Garden’ in Uptown

The Minneapolis police cleared out the “peace garden” that has been located in Uptown on Wednesday morning. The garden, also known as Boogie World, has been located at Lake St. And Girard Ave. since the death of Winston Smith in early June. As reported by The Minnesota Sun, the violence...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Lawsuit: Minneapolis police shot protester in the eye with projectile during Floyd protests

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman said she was protesting peacefully last year when a Minneapolis police officer shot a projectile and hit her eye, causing permanent damage. The lawsuit states that Ana Maria Gelhaye and other protestors were outside the former Third Precinct in the early afternoon of May 27, protesting the murder of George Floyd. It states that she was livestreaming to Facebook when MPD officers began firing projectiles and tear gas at the protesters -- hitting her in the eye.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis police officers destroyed case files during 2020 unrest

“As an unruly crowd besieged Minneapolis’ Third Precinct headquarters last summer, officers on the other side of the city destroyed a cache of documents, including inactive case files, search warrants and records of confidential informants. In a private police report, Minneapolis officer Logan Johansson disclosed that he and other investigators in the Second Precinct to the northeast decided to destroy the documents shortly after May 28 ‘in direct response to the abandonment of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis by city leadership.’ … The decision to destroy the files is now at the center of a legal battle playing out in Hennepin County courts. Public defender Elizabeth Karp says the officers acted without oversight and against policy when they destroyed critical evidence in the charges against her client, 36-year-old Walter Power.”
Minneapolis, MNtennesseestar.com

Minneapolis Police Open Investigation About Destroyed Records

After the Star Tribune did a report regarding some destroyed records from the Minneapolis Police Department’s 2nd precinct, an investigation was opened regarding the circumstances surrounding the destruction. The officers involved got rid of files while the 3rd precinct was burning after being looted just blocks away. The report reads investigators disposed of “inactive case files, search warrants and records of confidential informants.”
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Two recent Minneapolis homicide victims are identified

Authorities on Thursday identified two men shot to death in recent days in Minneapolis. Hanad Mohamed Ali, 20, of Columbia Heights, was shot in the chest about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of S. 15th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Ali and another man who...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Minneapolis Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minneapolis Police Department says the State Patrol is conducting a reconstruction and will investigate a deadly crash involving a police vehicle that was chasing a criminal suspect early today. A news release says the chase began around 12:30 AM when a Minneapolis Police officer...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis police increasingly fail to include race in use of force reports

Not seeing race. KARE’s Brandon Stahl, A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert report: “After George Floyd’s murder, city officials promised to reduce racial disparities in police use of force. At first glance, data taken from the city’s web site appears to show that happened. … Before George Floyd, when MPD used force, 60% of the time it was against Black people. Since then, it has dropped to about 52%. … That’s an improvement – although still a significant disparity in a city that’s only about 20% Black. … When KARE 11 took a deeper look at the numbers, however, we discovered something unusual. When police officers fill out required ‘Use of Force’ forms, they are increasingly listing race as ‘Unknown’ – or simply failing to record it.”
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

CAUTION: Owatonna Police are Watching for This

As the height of the summer vacation season strikes, safety officials are putting an emphasis on speed enforcement. The Owatonna Police Department is part of the campaign and "will be spending extra time educating and stopping speeders who jeopardize innocent lives. If you speed expect to be stopped." according to a news release from the department.
Olivia, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Olivia, Minn., struggles to understand fatal shooting by police officer

OLIVIA, MINN. – They knew each other, the two men facing off in a dark alley in this west-central Minnesota town. They had a history. In the past five years, Ricardo Torres Jr. had been arrested four times by Aaron Clouse, an Olivia police officer. On one occasion, according to court records, Clouse chased Torres through a grain elevator and used a Taser on him.
Minneapolis, MNwillmarradio.com

Another child hit by gunfire in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- North Minneapolis community and church leaders got together Sunday afternoon to demand and beg for an end to gun violence. The gathering happened about a block from the location where a three-year-old child was shot Friday while playing outside. That victim is expected to survive, but he becomes the fifth child under the age of 10 to be hit by stray gunfire over the last two months. Two of the five victims have died. Bishop Harding Smith of the Spiritual Church Of God says, “We are losing a generation of our young people. He says, “Lawlessness has taken over.”
Minneapolis, MNwillmarradio.com

Crump to represent family of man killed in crash with Minneapolis police officer

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The family of a man killed in a Minneapolis police pursuit of a carjacking suspect has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump. Forty-year-old Leneal Lamont Frazier of St. Paul died of multiple blunt force injuries in a crash with a Minneapolis police S-U-V Tuesday. Crump is the attorney who represents the George Floyd and Daunte Wright families. In a statement, Crump says the Frazier family and the Minneapolis community are "mourning the loss of yet another Black life because of the irresponsible actions and failings of the Minneapolis Police Department." Frazier was the uncle of the 17-year-old girl who recorded the police killing of Floyd.

