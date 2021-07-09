EDA | Police Incidents in Minneapolis

“As an unruly crowd besieged Minneapolis’ Third Precinct headquarters last summer, officers on the other side of the city destroyed a cache of documents, including inactive case files, search warrants and records of confidential informants. In a private police report, Minneapolis officer Logan Johansson disclosed that he and other investigators in the Second Precinct to the northeast decided to destroy the documents shortly after May 28 ‘in direct response to the abandonment of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis by city leadership.’ … The decision to destroy the files is now at the center of a legal battle playing out in Hennepin County courts. Public defender Elizabeth Karp says the officers acted without oversight and against policy when they destroyed critical evidence in the charges against her client, 36-year-old Walter Power.”