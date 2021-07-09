Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh chef's cuisine reaches the northwest with ghost kitchen concept

By Erika Wells
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Raleigh chef has entered the high-end food delivery market after pivoting during the pandemic to expand beyond North Carolina for the first time. Crawford and Son owner Scott Crawford created Crawford Cookshop to offer food that can be enjoyed at home, after indoor dining was temporarily suspended last year. In June, Crawford Cookshop was made available through the Crave Delivery platform in Boise, Idaho, where Crave Hospitality Group co-founder and chef Scott Howard created the startup and set up a ghost kitchen. A ghost kitchen is a place where food is prepared just for delivery without dining space.

