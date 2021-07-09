Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Winners of the 27th Annual Judged Show Announced

augustaceo.com
 11 days ago

Of the 100 local artists who entered The Society of Bluffton Artists’ 27th Annual Judged Show, 18 winners were awarded first, second and third place cash awards in the following categories: oils, acrylics, watercolor, photography, mixed media and other art during an opening reception July 7. The winners included:. 1st...

augustaceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cawley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Photography#1st Place#3rd Place#Savannah Kemper#Mixed Media#Hanami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Arteriechamber.org

2nd Annual Juried Art Show

Art by Kristi Arzola, the Erie Library,, and the Erie Chamber of Commerce are hosting the. This year's theme is "Colors of Nature". Kids and young adults ages 3-18 can participate. You do NOT have to be an Erie resident. Additional information and registration for this event, is at this...
MusicSFGate

Bach to Rock Music School Announces Winners of its First Annual National Battle of the Bands

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Bach to Rock, America’s music school for students of all ages, proudly announces the winners of its First Annual National Battle of the Bands competition, which was held virtually on June 26-27, 2021. Students from Bach to Rock schools across the country were given the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete against other bands while vying for top honors in this premiere event for the national franchise of fifty music schools. A total of thirty-seven bands competed in three divisions: elementary school, middle school, and high school. A national panel of judges selected one winner and two runners-up per category, and over 13,000 online supporters voted for their fan favorite in each category during the pre-recorded livestream event. All music genres were represented, from country to pop-rock and hip-hop, to classic rock. The complete list of winners is below, and the winner showcase can be viewed on the Bach to Rock YouTube channel. Click here for a list of all Bach to Rock schools.
Hair Caremodernsalon.com

Announcing the Winners of the Texture Style Awards

Texture Style Awards marked its first-ever awards ceremony celebrating all four hair textures. The inaugural winners were announced across four categories in a virtual ceremony hosted by awards founder and celebrity hairstylist Monaè Everett. Beauty professionals were also honored for their contributions to the industry, including Keya Neal (Change Agent...
Folsom, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Parade winners to be announced at Thursday concert

Thursday night the Summer Twilight Concert Series continues at the Historic Folsom Amphitheater with Cynthia Renee and Company rocking the stage for an evening of entertainment that will begin with a special presentation for participants of the June 26 Hometown Parade. At 7:30 p.m., Folsom’s Ian Cornell will be joined...
LotterySheridan Media

Local Motion Sweepstake Winners Announced.

Congratulations Kathy Montoya, Cathy Miller, and Cathy Knuckles! They each won over $1,000 in local merchant gift cards and Chamber Bucks by random draw by entering the Local Motion sweepstakes on SheridanMedia.com. The 2021 Local Motion Sweepstake was presented by ERA Carroll Realty and Wilcox Abstract and Title.
EducationBeacon

R.C. Waters’ ClassDojo winners are announced

R.C. Waters Elementary participates in a school-wide initiative called Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). PBIS is a process for creating safer and more effective schools by allowing a safe and productive learning environment where teachers can teach and all students can learn. R.C. Waters has adopted a unified set of expectations for behavior in our school. The unified classroom expectations, found in every classroom and non-classroom settings in the school, are as follows: Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be Ready.
CarsGillette News Record

Annual Show and Shine is back this weekend

The Frontier Relics and Auto Museum will host its annual Show and Shine car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. About 70 vehicles entered last year’s show and “we’re going to have at least that many” lined up this weekend down Third Street, Ross Avenue and LeDoux Avenue, said museum spokesperson Briana Brewer.
Monticello, IAMonticello Express

Preview Show award-winner

R&C Specialist 0324 won reserve intermediate champion bull at the 2021 Iowa Angus Preview Show, June 20 in Oskaloosa. Ruhl and Cheryl Barker of Monticello own the winning bull. Pictured from left are Kyle Nerad, Cheryl Barker and Lauren Nerad. (Photo courtesy of Adam Conover, American Angus Association)
Morehead City, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Winners announced at ‘What’s in a Garden?’ show at Carolina Artist Gallery

Carolina Artist Gallery announced the winners of the “What’s in a Garden Show” at the opening reception for artists on Saturday. First place was awarded to Maria Morando for acrylic on paper painting - Camelia with Tufted Titmouse. Second place went to Audrey Alese for her oil painting, My Garden with Live Oak Tree. Razell Byrne won third place for her wood burn and resin painting, Eve. Honorable mention was awarded to Norm Keneally for his photography A New Generation in My Garden.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Split Second Foundation Announces 3rd Annual ‘Show of Love’ Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Split Second Foundation will host its 3rd annual “Show of Love Gala” fundraising event on Aug. 13 at Generations Hall. The foundation’s premier fundraiser will be an eclectic gathering of the New Orleans metropolitan community to demonstrate how we are stronger together and how acts of love conquer all.
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Butler Institute announces 85th National Midyear art show winners

YOUNGSTOWN — The Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., opened its 85th National Midyear Exhibition with a public artist reception and awards presentation Sunday. Participating artists from around the country were in attendance for the prize announcements and awards presentation led by Louis Zona, the Butler’s executive director and chief curator.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Carle Wilson Scholarship Winners Are Announced

The NAACP of Transylvania County is pleased to announce the awarding of the first annual scholarships from the Carle Wilson Fund for Education and the Arts. The scholarship fund has been established in memory of Carle Wilson, Jr., a distinguished and beloved member of the Brevard community. Wilson was a scholar, an actor, and an accomplished musician who valued quality education and cherished the place of music and the arts in the life of the people.
Lansing, MIjtv.tv

27th Annual Learning Fair 7-8-21 | Photo Gallery

Learning Fair, 07-08-2021. The Learning Fair continues through 7 p.m. Thursday and 10-5 Friday at Northwest Elementary School, 3757 Lansing Ave. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. For prints or downloads, click here. Learning Fair, 07-08-2021. The Learning Fair continues through 7 p.m. Thursday and 10-5 Friday at Northwest Elementary...
Junction City, KSwibwnewsnow.com

Full Lineup Of Western Entertainment For 27th Annual Junction City Rodeo

It’s the 27th year, and Junction City Rodeo coordinators are going all out for this year’s competition July 16-17. “We’re excited to welcome a full lineup of entertainment complementing Kraft Rodeo Company’s outstanding livestock,” said Darryl Blocker, rodeo ramrod. Performances are at the Geary County Fairgrounds, Junction City, with several...
Rib Mountain, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Coin club to hold annual show

RIB MOUNTAIN – The Wisconsin Valley Coin Club’s annual show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Quality Inn, 2901 Hummingbird Road in Rib Mountain. The event will include dealers in coins, currency, bullion and all areas of numismatics. There will be free door prize drawings and a new, free, kids’ activity table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy